Bayern Munich thrash Wolfsburg, with Muller scoring in his 400th Bundesliga match.

Bayern Munich thrash Wolfsburg; Muller scores for the 400th time in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory at home keeps them atop the German Bundesliga table.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In a German Bundesliga match on Friday, Bayern Munich defeated Wolfsburg 4-0 at home, with forward Thomas Muller scoring in his 400th league appearance.

Muller has been a member of Bayern’s senior team since 2009. He is a Bayern product.

In the seventh minute at Allianz Arena, Muller scored the game’s first goal.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels parried Serge Gnabry’s shot, but Muller finished close range after Casteels’ rebound.

In the 57th minute, Dayot Upamecano, a Bayern Munich defender, doubled the lead.

Muller crossed for Upamecano in the penalty area, and the 23-year-old Frenchman was on his way to scoring his first goal for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich made it 3-0 two minutes later when star Leroy Sane curled the ball into the corner with his left foot from the edge of the Wolfsburg penalty area.

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski made it 4-0 in the 87th minute.

Upamecano found Jamal Musiala by lobbing the ball over the Wolfsburg defense.

Musiala immediately handed it to Lewandowski, who dashed into the area.

The Polish striker scored his 18th league goal of the season with an acrobatic left-footed volley.

Bayern Munich maintained their lead in the German league with 43 points from 17 games.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund scored 34 points in 16 weeks, making them their closest rivals in the standings.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg is in 12th place with 20 points.

– In one year, Lewandowski has scored the most goals in the Bundesliga.

With his late goal against Wolfsburg, Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year.

In 1972, the ex-Bayern forward scored 42 league goals.

However, Lewandowski has set the record with 43 league goals in 2021.