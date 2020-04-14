Bayern Munich to return to training on Monday for first time since Bundesliga season was suspended

Bayern Munich players will return to training on Monday for the first time since the Bundesliga campaign was suspended.

The German top flight has been on hold since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused havoc with the sporting calendar.

The German Football League recommended clubs should not train until Sunday, April 5 and Bundesliga leaders Bayern will welcome back players in small groups from Monday.

A club statement read: ‘The FC Bayern Munich first team will return to training in small groups from Monday, 6 April.

‘This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed.

‘Training will take place with no members of the public present. In order to further slow the spread of the coronavirus, FC Bayern asks fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to the FC Bayern training ground.’