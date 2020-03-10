Bayern Munich vs Chelsea to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Bayern Munich’s Champions League second leg clash with Chelsea at the Allianz Arena is set to be played behind closed doors, due to ongoing fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Reports from Germany suggest the Bavarian government are moving to take action, in order to ensure the virus is contained and does not spread further within the country.

German publication Spiegel have revealed the local powers in Munich are looking to cancel or restrict events which will attract over 1,000 spectators.

With a move in place to restrict events in the area, Bayern’s Champions League home game against Chelsea on March 18 and the Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt four days later would be affected according to Bild.

A cabinet meeting is set to be held in Bavaria on Tuesday, from which an official decision will be reached.

In Bavaria there are currently 256 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, while nationwide there are 1139.

This week the first two deaths in Germany in connection with the coronavirus were confirmed. An 89-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man from North Rhine-Westphalia have fallen victim.

Chelsea trail 3-0 in the Champions League tie after being vastly outperformed in the first leg by the Germans in west London.

Serge Gnabry hit the back of the net twice, while clinical talisman Robert Lewandowski was also among the goals.

Chelsea will be without defender Marcos Alonso for the second leg, following his red card.