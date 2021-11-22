Bayern Munich ‘wishes to sign Pedri in a club-record deal and is willing to QUADRUPLE the wages of the Barcelona wonderkid.’

Bayern Munich are willing to QUADRUPLE the wages of Barcelona wonderkid Pedri in a club-record transfer.

BAYERN MUNICH is said to be willing to spend a lot of money to sign Barcelona’s Pedri.

According to AS, the German giants are unconcerned about the ONE BILLION EURO release clause in Pedri’s contract and are even willing to quadruple his current salary to entice him to join them.

Barca will be adamant about not selling their prized asset, but Bayern are hoping that their mega transfer offer, which will exceed the £68 million they paid for Lucas Hernandez a few years ago, will compel the Spanish club to listen, according to AS.

The Catalan giants are in a precarious financial situation, and despite their reluctance to let Pedri leave, they may be swayed by the astronomical fee Bayern intends to offer.

Bayern Munich isn’t wasting any time, according to AS, and they may make a bid for the 18-year-old this winter.

If not, they’ll make a move for him by the end of the season.

Barca, on the other hand, may not be swayed by Bayern’s money because they intend to build their new-look squad around Pedri, who has been dubbed “the new Lionel Messi.”

Pedri has established himself as a regular for both club and country since joining Barcelona for £4.5 million in 2019.

He has already appeared in 93 games for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring eight goals and assisting on another 13.

Pedri, who played in all of Spain’s Euro 2020 games this summer, is also a fan of Luis Enrique.

Pedri’s career is only just getting started, despite his previous success.

He won the European Golden Boy award earlier today, becoming the first Barcelona player to do so since Lionel Messi in 2005.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund was Pedri’s predecessor for the award.

And he beat out Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood, and Bukayo Saka, an English trio, for the award.

