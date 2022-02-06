Bayern Munich won 3-2 against Leipzig to maintain their Bundesliga lead.

Team now has a nine-point lead over Borussia Dortmund in second place.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The home team won at the Allianz Arena in Munich thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, and an own goal by Josko Gvardiol.

In a losing effort, Andre Silva and Christopher Nkunku scored for the visitors.

Bayern Munich now leads Borussia Dortmund by nine points, with one match remaining.

RB Leipzig is in seventh place with 31 points.