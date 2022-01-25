Bayern Munich’make contact’ with Frenkie de Jong’s agent, dealing a blow to Chelsea’s transfer hopes.

Bayern Munich’make contact’ with Frenkie de Jong’s agent, handing Chelsea a setback in their pursuit of the Barcelona star.

Bayern Munich has opened transfer talks with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, putting Chelsea in a battle for his services.

The Blues reportedly made a £33 million bid for the creative Dutchman to the Catalan giants last week, according to a report.

Chelsea’s bid was turned down by the LaLiga giants, who demanded a higher fee of around £50 million to sell the 24-year-old this month.

Bayern Munich has reportedly ‘been in contact’ with De Jong’s agents about a move to Germany, according to Marca.

The Bundesliga club sees the ace as a ‘long-term option’ for their midfield, describing him as a ‘player who would fit in perfectly at the Allianz Arena.’

It states that they expect to make a move for him this week and that if that does not happen, they will return with another offer to Barcelona in the summer.

Several other clubs are said to be interested in the 38-cap Netherlands international.

Manchester United has also been linked with a move for him as a Paul Pogba replacement.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

And Pep Guardiola may be able to persuade De Jong to join Manchester City, as the club is one of the few that can afford the transfer fee.

After agreeing to a £65 million fee in January, the former Ajax man joined Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

He has appeared 110 times for them, scoring 10 goals.

However, because Barca is still in financial trouble, they are eager to raise funds by selling players.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.