Bayern Munich’s salary structure has been revealed, with Lewandowski earning £370k per week, which is SIX times the amount of the backup striker.

KINGSLEY COMAN has re-signed with Bayern Munich, putting him among the top earners in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United and other clubs were interested in signing the 25-year-old France international.

Coman, on the other hand, put an end to the speculation about his future by signing a contract worth £273,000 per week until 2027.

Surprisingly, the former PSG and Juventus winger is not Bayern Munich’s highest-paid player.

According to Sky Sports’ statistics, he’s only in joint-FIFTH place.

Bayern Munich’s highest-paid player is, unsurprisingly, Robert Lewandowski.

After establishing himself as the best centre-forward on the planet, the Polish striker earns a staggering £369,000 per week at the Allianz Arena.

Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, both veterans, are joint-second on £321,000 per week.

With a weekly fee of £306k, Joshua Kimmich becomes the fourth player to earn over £300,000.

Coman, like Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka, earns £273,000 per week at Bayern Munich.

With a weekly salary of £240k, Lucas Hernandez is the only other player who earns more than £200,000.

SIX MORE PLAYERS, INCREDIBLY, ALL EARN SIX-FIGURE WEEKS.

The big earners include Dayot Upamecano (£144k), Serge Gnabry (£129k), Marcel Sabitzer, Niklas Sule, Corentin Tolisso, and Alphonso Davies (all £113k).

Jamal Musiala and Benjamin Pavard are both paid £81,000 per week.

Lewandowski is paid SIX TIMES MORE than his backup striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, an ex-Stoke player who earns £63k per week.

With a weekly salary of £15,000, Josip Stanisic is the lowest-paid player in Bayern’s first-team squad.

