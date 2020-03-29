Bayern propose attractive swap offer to Man City for Sane – report

Bayern Munich have reportedly proposed a swap deal to Manchester City to prize Leroy Sane away from the Premier League champions.

Sane has consistently been linked with a move to Bayern, and a deal was thought to be close last summer before Sane picked up the serious injury that has kept him out for the season.

Bayern have suggested a swap deal that would see versatile Austria international David Alaba move to the Etihad, and Sane go the other way, according to BILD (via FourFourTwo)

Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi has pitched the idea to the English club, who have taken it under consideration.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to be interested in the versatile defender.

Sane also has a deal running until the summer of 2021 and City run the risk of losing him for free if he doesn’t agree a fresh deal this summer.

The winger has only made one appearance for City this season in the Community Shield back in August, whereas Alaba has featured regularly for Bayern, scoring one goal in 28 appearances across all competitions.

