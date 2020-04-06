Bayern train in small groups GMX.AT

Updated April 5, 2020, 9:56 p.m.

On Monday, FC Bayern is taking at least a small step back to normal. The German soccer record champion is at least training in small groups again.

FC Bayern Munich is back on the grass. From this Monday, the German record-breaking champion will at least be training in small groups again. According to dpa information, the units in the corona crisis should take place under strict conditions and in compliance with all the specified regulations. At first the “kicker” reported about it.

According to the report, the professionals are divided into four groups. These should be picked up at intervals in the underground car park on the club premises and brought to several cabins. Afterwards you will train in different places. The stars should then shower and eat at home. Cyber ​​training, which was last carried out via video chat, can be used as a variant in the training work.

“Of course, the training takes place in camera,” said the record champion on Sunday evening. “So that the spread of the corona pandemic can be slowed down, FC Bayern asks its fans to continue to follow the instructions of the authorities and therefore please do not come to FC Bayern’s training grounds.”

Some of the 18 Bundesliga clubs had already started training last week, with numerous other clubs to start training on the pitch from Monday onwards. The season is currently suspended until at least the end of April. (br / dpa)