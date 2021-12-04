Baylor’s Dave Aranda is being chastised for his 4th down decision.

Baylor’s Dave Aranda has been chastised for his decision on fourth down.

In the second half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda nearly cost his Bears the conference title.

Aranda kept his Baylor offense on the field on fourth down at his own 38-yard line with a 21-6 lead in the third quarter.

It didn’t work out, but it came close to sparking a comeback for Oklahoma State.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys made it a 21-16 game, but they fell short when running back Dezmon Jackson couldn’t get the edge on a fourth-and-goal run.

Baylor won the Big 12 Championship by a score of 21-16.

If Baylor went on to lose, Aranda’s fourth-down decision would have haunted him for the rest of his life.