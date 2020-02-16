BBC fall short of apologising to Tottenham despite One Show edit

The BBC have edited footage from The One Show after Tottenham accused producers of singling them out over racism, but they have fallen short of apologising to the club.

The Beeb have removed from iPlayer all references to Spurs in a Holocaust segment aired on January 27 in response to a legal letter of complaint.

The programme explored allegations that Spurs fans racially abused Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during a game in December.

The Metropolitan Police and Tottenham conducted separate investigations but they were closed on January 6 after finding ‘no evidence to corroborate or contradict’ the accusations — a point the BBC did not make clear.

The Corporation acknowledged they ‘did not make sufficiently clear to the viewer the subsequent outcome of the police and club investigations’.

The BBC have edited out aerial footage of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, accompanied by commentary from Radio 5 Live’s John Murray, who explains that an announcement over the PA system has warned spectators not to make racist remarks.

Shots of the match — and Rudiger himself — have also been deleted from the programme.

A statement on the iPlayer page reads: ‘This programme has been edited since broadcast. There are a number of reasons why a programme may have been edited including legal, contractual or technical issues.’ However, the BBC have fallen short of apologising to Spurs, which is sure to disappoint club officials.