BBC investigate comments made by Craig Ramage about ‘young black lads’ at Derby County

The BBC have drafted in one of their senior executives as they continue their investigation into the racist comments about Derby’s young black players that led to one of their pundits being sacked.

And the BBC have refused to rule out the prospect of more heads rolling.

Former Derby player Craig Ramage was axed on Sunday after sparking outrage with a racist stereotype filled-rant following the Rams’ 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.

Ramage singled out ‘all the young black lads,’ saying they needed ‘pulling down a peg or two’ as he criticised their behaviour.

The BBC acted swiftly by launching their own investigation and taking action by parting with Ramage.

The 49 year-old also issued a ‘heartfelt apology to both the players and the club’s fans though Sportsmail understands he has yet to contact any of the players directly.

However, the BBC are continuing to probe the situation thoroughly and treat it extremely seriously, underlined by the involvement of their head of audio and digital at BBC England Chris Burns, who is responsible for their local radio stations across the country.

Burns is due to visit the station today and there could be further repercussions beyond Ramage’s exit.

While the BBC’s stance on Ramage’s words is clear from the quick action they took there are also further concerns about the process that led to the comments emerging in the first place.

The podcast was initially recorded and put out containing the offending words, that went unchallenged, before they were taken out and the audio was re-uploaded again.

That has led to accusations that there were attempts to brush the matter under the carpet in the hope that Ramage’s statements went unnoticed.

Those suggestions have been denied by the BBC who insist the fact they are not letting the matter lie underlines there was no attempted cover up.

Derby defender Max Lowe issued a lengthy statement on social media on Sunday criticising Ramage and BBC Radio Derby.

And his shock, anger and upset has been felt not just within Derby’s changing room but also by the families of the club’s black players, highlighting how wide the impact of such comment spreads.

Derby have rallied around their affected players and said in a statement: ‘We have been in contact with the BBC throughout the day and underline that we do not in any way condone any form of discrimination.

‘We take comments like these extremely seriously, we do not tolerate them, and stand shoulder to shoulder, together as one with all our players.’