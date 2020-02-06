BBC to broadcast FA Cup fifth-round tie between Chelsea and Liverpool

Chelsea’s mammoth FA Cup fifth-round tie against Premier League leaders Liverpool has been chosen for broadcast by the BBC.

As a result, the game at Stamford Bridge will now take place on March 3 and will kick off at 7:45pm.

The BBC has also chosen to show Manchester City’s trip to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions will now travel to Hillsborough on March 4, with kick off also at 7:45pm.

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will take place after that game.

Liverpool booked their place in the fifth round earlier this week when a youthful side defeated League One Shrewsbury at Anfield.

With Jurgen Klopp and his first-team stars away on their winter break, Neil Critchley led a young squad to a 1-0 win thanks to Ro-Shaun Williams’ own goal.

BT Sport have also selected their matches for live coverage in the fifth round.

They will broadcast Wayne Rooney’s Derby County against Manchester United on March 5 (19:45) and League One Portsmouth against Arsenal on March 2 (19:45).

This season’s fifth-round ties are being played in midweek, with all eight ties to be decided on the night. Extra time and penalties will be used if necessary.