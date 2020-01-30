BBC use LeBron James footage in report on Kobe Bryant death

The BBC have been blasted by viewers for using footage of LeBron James in their news report on the death of ex-NBA star Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday morning.

BBC News at Ten ran a segment paying tribute to the former NBA superstar but mistakenly showed a video of LA Lakers player LeBron James on the court, rather than Bryant.

The pair are two of the greatest players to ever play the game and just yesterday Bryant was passed by James for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Unsurprisingly the error did not go down well with viewers on social media.

One Twitter user said: ‘See that BBC News played pictures of LeBron James during the Kobe Byrant report, instead of, you know, Kobe Bryant’.

Another said: ‘BBC using footage of LeBron James whilst covering the passing Kobe Bryant wtf’.

And Pablo Taylor said: ‘BBC News at 10 showing clips of LeBron James instead of Kobe Bryant’.

A BBC spokesman said: ‘In tonight’s coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant on BBC News at Ten we mistakenly used pictures of LeBron James in one section of the report.

‘We apologise for this human error which fell below our usual standards on the programme.’

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star’s private Sikorsky S-76 struck a hillside amid heavy fog and immediately caught fire at around 10am on Sunday.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas after a group of mountain bikers spotted the smoke.

Initial reports claimed five had been killed, but the death toll was raised to nine – including the pilot – at a press conference Sunday night.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Among those killed was John Altobelli, a baseball coach at Orange County College, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa. Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was also killed in crash.

Her husband, Tijuana Dogs musician Matt Mauser, paid tribute to his wife, writing: ‘We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.’

Sources told TMZ the 18-time NBA All-Star was headed to Mamba Academy – which he founded – in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice.

Witnesses reported hearing the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down near the home of Kourtney Kardashian.

News of the NBA legend’s death sent shockwaves in the sports world and beyond – marking an abrupt ending to one of most indelible public lives in modern American history.

Barack Obama called Bryant ‘a legend on the court just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act’.

He said: ‘To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.’

His longtime Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal wrote on Twitter: ‘There’s no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of loosing my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie.

‘I love you brother and you will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW!’

Bryant teamed with O’Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan, to whom Bryant was often compared, expressed similar sentiments.

‘Words can’t describe the pain I am feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me,’ Jordan said in a statement. ‘We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.’

Bryant was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

The Philadelphia native was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft and spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP titles and 18 All-Star titles before retiring in 2016.

Bryant was on 15 All-NBA Teams, 12 All-Defensive Teams and represented the USA at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

He was the first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons and was the first and only player in Lakers history to have both of his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – retired.

He is currently ranked fourth for all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring.