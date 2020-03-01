‘Beat Joshua and stop’: Tyson Fury’s wife Paris begs him to hang up his gloves after one more fight

Paris Fury wants her husband, Tyson, to make a mega-fight victory over Anthony Joshua his final bout, retiring as the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tyson deconstructed Deontay Wilder in seven rounds on February 22 to take the WBC heavyweight belt, setting up the ‘Battle of Britain’ showdown with Joshua.

The Gypsy King’s five-fight contract with ESPN will be up after two more ring-walks, and Fury is set to retire at its expiry. He could be set for a fairytale finish to his career.

‘I’d like him to beat Anthony Joshua and then stop,’ Paris told the Mirror.

‘He’s in the ring with supreme boxers and it is a dangerous sport. We both know the risks.

‘I know one shot can change everything. I’d like him to take that one fight and retire undefeated.’

Mrs Fury joined Tyson in the ring as he belted out a version of ‘American Pie’ to the Las Vegas crowd in celebration of his win.

Fury dominated Wilder in the rematch, after the first fight in December 2018 featured one of the most memorable rounds in the division’s history in the 12th.

To be considered alongside the greats, Fury must unify the division by fighting Joshua. With Fury the last of the ‘big three’ left undefeated – after Joshua was beaten by Andy Ruiz in 2019 – he is the favourite to come out on top.

‘If they put all the belts on the line it would be such an amazing fight,’ Paris added.

‘He can’t go on forever, he can’t go undefeated forever. I wouldn’t like to see him continue for too long and get hurt.

‘I wouldn’t like to see him lose his record chasing money or fame. He doesn’t need that. He’s already cemented his name in the history books.’

The Gypsy King has a career in WWE waiting for him when he retires, after making his debut with a victory over Braun Strowman last year.