Beaten by Payet in popularity survey, Valbuena laughs yellow – News feed – Ligue 1

The newspaper The Phocaean has organized a popularity test on its social networks to elect the best Olympian of the last decade among its internet users. Sixteen former players “compete” on an eighth, quarter, semi-final and final system, among them André-Pierre Gignac, Lucho Gonzalez, but also, therefore, Dimitri Payet and Mathieu Valbuena.

Beaten in a quarter by the Reunion, Valbuena did not frankly appreciate that 69% of voters believe that his opponent has scored more for the club than him. He made it known on Twitter by recalling his track record with the OM, while Payet has so far still won nothing in the Marseilles tunic.

Supporters were quick to respond, with some explaining that his transfer to OL in 2015 had simply tipped the scales against him.