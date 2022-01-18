Because he has not received a Covid vaccination, Novak Djokovic could be barred from competing in the US Open.

Novak Djokovic will be barred from the French Open due to an anti-vax ban, but he may still be able to defend his Wimbledon tennis title this year.

France announced yesterday that all players and fans must have vaccine passports, ruling the world No. 1 out of the tournament in May.

And, with the exception of exceptional circumstances, the United States requires visitors to be double-jabbed, making his participation in the US Open highly unlikely.

However, he may play at Wimbledon because it is believed that the All England Club will follow Government guidelines that require unjabbed visitors to quarantine for ten days.

After an 11-day legal battle, Serbian Djokovic, 34, was kicked out of Australia on Sunday.

He hoped to play in the Australian Open and equal Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

When Djokovic arrived in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, yesterday, he was greeted as a hero.

The Australian Open, which began yesterday, requires the use of face masks.

However, when some spectators refused, scuffles erupted.

Djokovic is barred from applying for a visa for three years under Australian immigration rules.

PM Scott Morrison, on the other hand, has hinted that he might come back next year.

“The way out, the easiest thing for him to do would be to get vaccinated,” Djokovic’s former coach, Boris Becker, said.

“The world we live in is crazy, but that’s how it is.”