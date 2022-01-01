Because he was afraid of losing his job at Sky Sports, Paul Merson relapsed into gambling.

When he thought Covid rules had put an end to his TV pundit career, former England star Paul Merson says he fell back into gambling.

When football matches were banned early in the pandemic, the ex-Arsenal player, 53, said he was certain he would lose his Sky Sports job.

“I got hooked on the news in lockdown,” the eight-year-old father explained.

“My brain was telling me, ‘I’m never going back to work.’

‘There will not be another Soccer Saturday.’

“‘What am I going to do for a job?’ said the addict in me.”

“I became frightened.”

The Sun reported in October that after his lockdown relapse, wife Kate only gives him a cash allowance.

Since then, he claims he hasn’t bet.