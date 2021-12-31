Because his reputation is on the line, Ralf Rangnick has ruffled feathers at Man United and taken on big names.

Because his reputation is on the line, Ralf Rangnick has ruffled feathers at Manchester United by taking on big names.

As the New Year transfer window opens, RALF RANGNICK says he is happy to work with the squad he has.

There is money available to the new Manchester United manager, as well as the opportunity to sign some fringe players.

“To speak about future players coming into the club at this stage when we have to figure out which player is in which position, the best possible solution for every game,” Rangnick said.

“It doesn’t make sense for me to think about future players right now.”

My entire focus is on the current squad and determining the best formation and lineup for each game.”

Rangnick isn’t afraid to make big decisions, as he demonstrated on Thursday night when he made six changes from the team’s poor performance at Newcastle, with only one of them being forced.

“It’s always about man management and having a good relationship with the players,” he explained.

But keep in mind that you’re the one who has to make the decisions.

“Who will start, who will be substituted, who will be on the bench, and who may or may not make the squad for the next game?”

Rangnick was pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani’s collaboration in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Burnley.

He now wants to see similar agreements all over the field.

“This is something else we’re trying to achieve,” he said. “No matter what formation we’re trying to play, every player is in the best possible position.”

“So it’s not just about Cristiano and Bruno’s partnership; it’s about other players’ partnerships as well.”

“It was about a partnership between Edinson and Cristiano yesterday (Thursday), and it went well.

Edinson had the longest distance of any player on the team.

“Because we’ll change the team and starting lineup every game, it’s about forming new partnerships and developing the entire team, and they should play with the same mindset and principles whether we have the ball or the other team has it.”

