Celtic supporters beg me to humiliate them and send sectarian abuse in raunchy OnlyFans videos because I support Rangers.

Melanie Collett, 20, is a regular at Ibrox and has never been shy about showing her support for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Edinburgh native can now earn up to £1,500 per day thanks to her OnlyFans page.

The model now makes money by creating individualized videos that ‘abuse’ rival fans at their own request, after quitting her £6-an-hour job at McDonald’s.

Melanie credits football with propelling her to fame north of the border after her boyfriend persuaded her to start her OnlyFans page.

Melanie told the Sun, “Football has definitely helped [my OnlyFans following].”

“It appeals to both Rangers and Celtic fans because they think it’s a little risky and wrong in some ways, which is why they like it.”

“Celtic supporters are amusing because they enjoy it when I insult them and treat them badly when they lose.”

“Some people ask me to make humiliating videos for them, and they tell me they fantasize about having sex with a Rangers fan.”

“It really turns them on, and one guy even asked me to send him videos of me yelling sectarian abuse, so that’s where I had to draw the line,” says the author.

Melanie revealed that a member of her OnlyFans was her former TEACHER.

“I have a few funny stories about my old teacher buying it,” she recalled.

“I only know it was him because he had a Twitter account with his picture and had messaged me numerous times before I realized it was him.”

“It’s also former coworkers and a few ex-boyfriends, but it’s a little creepy at the same time.”

“I’ve had men send me photos of their micropenises and ask me to say horrible things about them, and some people want photos of their collarbones, which I find odd.”

“However, some people can be strange and obsessive, and I have to block them because it’s terrifying.”

“They may message you 30 times in a row if you don’t respond within a few minutes, and some of them may become enraged.”

Melanie is working on a clothing line and her own self-tanning line, among other things.

She also claims that her mother gave her the best start in life and that her entire family is behind her decision to post raunchy content on Only…

