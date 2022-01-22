Because of COVID, ESPN will not be sending reporters to the Beijing Olympics.

ESPN will not send reporters to the Beijing Olympics due to COVID.

Games will be covered remotely with a ‘robust plan,’ according to the vice president.

ANKARA (Ankara)

ESPN, a well-known American sports network, has announced that it will not send news personnel to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Due to concerns about COVID-19 and other COVID-related restrictions, ESPN will not be sending any news personnel to the Winter Olympics in China,” ESPN said in a statement late Thursday. “Rather, ESPN will focus on covering the Games remotely with a robust plan that will roll out prior to the start of competition next month.”

The broadcaster had planned to send four reporters to China in the past, but the plan was later scrapped, according to the station.

ESPN executive vice president of event and studio production and executive editor Norby Williamson stated that the channel is concerned about the health and safety of its employees, so it has decided to keep them in the United States during the Beijing 2022 Olympics, which will begin in early February.

“We place a high priority on the safety of our employees,” Williamson said.

“With the pandemic still posing a global threat and COVID-related on-site restrictions for the Olympics making coverage extremely difficult, we felt that keeping our people at home was the best decision for us,” he added.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Games will take place in February.

4 to 20.