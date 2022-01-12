Because of stadium issues, Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided not to buy Chelsea, and he passed on Newcastle due to their £350 million valuation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe opted not to buy Chelsea due to stadium issues, and he passed on Newcastle due to their £350 million valuation.

Because the stadium issues would take too long to resolve, Britain’s richest man decided against buying Chelsea.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was looking for a way to expand his INEOS business into football, and taking control of Stamford Bridge was a viable option.

The group held preliminary discussions with Chelsea executives about purchasing Roman Abramovich’s share of the London club.

However, Bob Ratcliffe, who runs INEOS’ football division, says the stadium’s redevelopment fears were too great to overcome.

“There was some early exchange,” Ratcliffe told BBC Five Live, “but we were a significant distance apart on valuations.”

“Chelsea’s stadium is the problem.”

We’re all getting older, and it’ll take a decade for you to figure it out.”

Chelsea has looked into moving away from Stamford Bridge, but the Chelsea Pitch Owners, who own the stadium’s freehold, have always been a major issue.

Abramovich cited the wrong economic climate as the reason for the ground’s planned £1 billion redevelopment being put on hold.

As a result, Chelsea is at a significant disadvantage in terms of ground standard and capacity when compared to their Premier League top six rivals.

Following the rejection of Chelsea, INEOS looked at other Premier League clubs, but the high valuations of all of them, including Mike Ashley’s £350 million demand for Newcastle, deterred them.

Instead, they’ve relocated to Nice, France.

“We spent quite a bit of time looking at Premier League clubs and their valuations,” Bob Ratcliffe added.

“It was difficult for us to rationalize Premier League purchases.”

If you look below the top six, they’re all worth £150 million or more.

“You’re going to write a £50 million check and get into the Everton Cup.”

What are your plans for the future?

“If you look at Newcastle, and we looked at a lot of clubs, you’ll see what I mean.

It’s difficult to contemplate a valuation in the hundreds of millions.

“I believe it will be off the radar for the foreseeable future.”

In Nice, we have a three- to five-year project that will keep us occupied.”