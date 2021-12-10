Because of the Toblerone kerbs in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are at risk of dangerous tyre blowouts in the F1 season finale.

Due to Toblerone kerbs in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen risk dangerous tyre blowouts in the F1 season finale.

Some sections of the track have been reprofiled to create new sweeping bends, which should increase top speed and lead to more overtaking.

The new kerbs, on the other hand, have taken teams by surprise because they were not expecting them to be so harsh.

It follows a string of blowouts at the Qatar Grand Prix, which featured similar raised kerbs.

After a thorough investigation, Pirelli concluded that the failures were caused by drivers running over the red and white markings.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi of Williams, and Lando Norris of McLaren all suffered front left tyre punctures at Losail.

“Based on the findings obtained thus far, the origin of the problem is primarily due to the amount of time these tyres were run on the kerbs, at high speed and with considerable lateral and vertical loads,” Pirelli said in a statement at the Saudi Grand Prix.

The final race in arguably the greatest title battle in Formula One history will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are level on points heading into the season’s final Grand Prix.

At the British Grand Prix this summer, the rivalry between the two star drivers reached a fever pitch.

At Silverstone, the two F1 stars collided when the British hero slammed into the rear right of the Dutchman’s car, sending him hurtling into the barriers at 180mph.

After colliding with the Mercedes driver earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, Verstappen was given a 10-second penalty.