Because of their celebrity, Georgina Rodriguez says she misses going grocery shopping with Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancee Georgina Rodriguez.

Due to their celebrity, Georgina Rodriguez admits she misses going grocery shopping with Man United star fiancee Cristiano Ronaldo.

GEORGINA Rodriguez has admitted that celebrity has its drawbacks, and she misses going grocery shopping with her footballer husband.

With nearly 30 million Instagram followers, the 27-year-old has gone from being an unknown outside of her family and friends to a household name.

She hasn’t seen Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United in five and a half years.

The Argentinian-born beauty, who grew up in the Spanish Pyrenees city of Jaca as the daughter of a convicted drug trafficker, will reveal new details of her rags-to-riches story in a Netflix docu-series called ‘Soy Georgina,’ which will premiere on January 27.

On Saturday, she shared new clips from the six-parter on social media, showing her standing outside the dingy, graffiti-strewn block of flats where she is thought to have spent her childhood.

“I dreamed of having a Prince Charming by my side, and today I have it,” she writes in the letter.

“Thanks to love, my life has turned into a fantasy.”

“It’s critical that I don’t forget where I came from.”

I know how it feels to have nothing and how it feels to have everything.”

However, the lovely brunette admitted in an interview with a Spanish newspaper that life as a celebrity has its drawbacks.

“That’s the part I find most difficult and miss the most with Cris,” Georgina said, when asked how she coped with having cameras outside her door and the impact fame had on her daily life.

“Things like wanting to go to the store or the supermarket, as I see a lot of couples do.”

“I believe we have a lot of good things, but it’s difficult not being able to go to a corner cafe, always having to go to well-organized restaurants so people don’t bother you, and not being able to pick up your children from school.”

“You lose a lot of things that you had before, that Cris lost a long time ago, and that neither of us has now.”

“We don’t spend all of our time at home because Cris works and trains, but we do go out to eat and shop in quieter places.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her partner’s future at Old Trafford, the model and influencer insisted earlier this week that she was happy in Manchester.

She confirmed that she and her family had quickly adjusted to their new life in the UK following his soccer career moves from Madrid to Turin and now England.

“The change of city has been very easy, and we haven’t noticed the change,” she continued.

