Beckham, Gascoigne, Souness, Smalling, Ramsey, and Abraham are among the British footballers who have played in Serie A.

The last British player to play in Serie A was AINSLEY MAITLAND-NILES.

The Arsenal midfielder is on loan at Roma until the end of the season, and is the second English player to play for Jose Mourinho’s side, following Tammy Abraham’s £34 million move from Chelsea last summer.

The England international is thought to be earning £80,000 per week for the next five years, which is the same as he was earning at Chelsea.

Chelsea is said to have included a £68 million buy-back clause in the contract, which can be activated in two years.

SunSport looks at the British players who have gone before Abraham and tried to dominate Serie A.

After being frozen out by Chelsea, Tomori went on loan to AC Milan in January in search of more regular football.

In June, Milan finalized the deal, paying £24 million to the Blues for the centre-back.

The 23-year-old made 22 appearances and even scored a goal in his first five months at the San Siro.

In 2021-22, his early-season form earned him a recall to the England senior squad.

Ramsey’s time in Italy may be coming to an end.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who joined Juventus in 2019, is being linked with a return to the Premier League, with Newcastle, Wolves, and Tottenham all reportedly interested in signing him.

He hasn’t quite reached the same heights in Serie A as he did with Arsenal on our shores, and he’s far from the first British footballer to try his hand at the Italian game.

Young left Manchester United for Inter Milan in January 2020, in an unusual move.

The winger turned full-back didn’t appear to have much left to offer in his later years (he’s now 36).

Under Antonio Conte, he had a renaissance in Milan, helping the club end its long wait for a Serie A title.

In the summer of 2021, he went back to Aston Villa.

Smalling, 31, had a successful loan spell at Roma in the 2019-20 season, so the club decided to keep him.

They even paid Manchester United £14 million to sign the centre-back.

Last season, however, his fitness was called into question.

He had knee and thigh injuries, as well as food poisoning, which limited him to only 21 games.

And things haven’t gotten any better this season, with a hamstring injury keeping him out for the majority of the season.

You only have to look back to 2018 to see Butch’s success.

His untimely death,…

