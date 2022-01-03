Before benching Romelu Lukaku for the crucial match against Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel consulted six senior Chelsea players.

Before benching Romelu Lukaku for the crucial match against Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel sought advice from six senior Chelsea players.

THOMAS TUCHEL is said to have spoken to a half-dozen senior Chelsea players before making the shocking decision to bench Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool.

For the crucial Premier League match on Sunday, the Blues boss didn’t even name his record signing on the bench.

According to the Athletic, the German checked in with his key lieutenants to see how Lukaku’s teammates were feeling.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, and Antonio Rudiger are believed to have been among the players involved.

For the 2-2 draw with Jurgen Klopp’s title-chasers, Tuchel went with a front three of Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, and Kai Havertz.

And he stacked his bench with young talent, leaving him without a known striker in the matchday lineup.

Tuchel made the decision to fire his star striker following the 28-year-old’s sensational interview with Italian television last week.

Lukaku revealed last summer that he never wanted to leave Inter Milan and slammed his manager’s tactics at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel was enraged by the sensational outburst, and admitted a day later that he was enraged by the additional ‘noise’ it caused.

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness backed him up, saying it was past time for Chelsea to show the forward ‘the f***ing door.’

Gary Neville, a Sky Sports pundit, backed the player and praised the ‘authenticity’ on display.

He went on to say that Lukaku now had to give everything for the shirt in order to justify his £97.5MILLION price tag.

