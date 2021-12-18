Before boarding a private jet to fight Tyron Woodley, watch Jake Paul dance in the rain to Olivia Rodrigo in only his underwear.

Before boarding a private jet to fight Tyron Woodley, watch Jake Paul dance in the rain to Olivia Rodrigo in just his underwear.

JAKE PAUL warmed up for his fight with Tyron Woodley by dancing in the rain to Olivia Rodrigo’s smash hit “good 4 u.”

Wearing only shorts and red sliders, the 24-year-old was filmed bouncing around to the track in a torrential downpour.

Tyron Woodley’s career has come to an end. pic.twitter.comLGUitG58PF

But, as evidenced by his huge smile, Paul was unconcerned, even playing air guitar and headbanging to get into the spirit of the song.

And in a series of Instagram stories, the Youtuber continued his bizarre behavior.

Paul was photographed staring into space on top of a toilet.

He was also seen holding a traffic cone next to a jet plane in another photo.

It was the plane he flew from Puerto Rico to Tampa, Florida, with Paul tagging another photo with the hashtag ‘6 days’.

That’s a reference to his rematch with Woodley on December 18 after defeating him in their first fight last August.

Woodley was brought in as a late replacement for Tommy Fury, who had to pull out of his fight with Paul due to injury.

Fury revealed he had a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection while training, but he hopes to reschedule the fight.

Paul, on the other hand, is looking forward to his fight with Woodley in Tampa.

“For me, the most important thing is to prove people wrong from last time who thought he won, which is hilarious – including the judge who made it a split decision,” he said.

“People need to understand how seriously I take this and how few other professional fighters train as hard as I do.”

“They aren’t as well-prepared as I am.

And, like Tommy Fury, he withdrew from the fight over a minor snafu.

I’ve battled a broken nose.

I’ve battled illness.

The list goes on and on.

“I had a hyperextended elbow last fight, against Tyron.”

Nothing came out of my mouth.

Why? Because it makes no difference.

“I’m still going in there and figuring out a way to win.”

“Winning is my motivation.”