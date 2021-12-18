Before Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United in 2003, Ferguson told him, ‘You won’t play every game.’

‘You won’t play every game,’ Sir Alex Ferguson warned Cristiano Ronaldo when he signed him in 2003.

However, the 79-year-old Manchester United legend was forced to back down after Ronaldo, 36, was greeted with rapturous applause when he came off the bench.

Ronnie delighted supporters with a 30-minute cameo in a 4-0 win over Bolton when he was only 18 years old.

Sir Alex soon found himself in a pickle after informing Ronaldo during negotiations that he would not be guaranteed regular playing time.

“I always remember, when we had the discussion [about Ronaldo signing], I think the thing I wanted to impress on his agent, in particular, was that he won’t play every game,” Fergie told the Inside View.

“However, I won’t be able to stop him if he’s that good.”

You always put your best players on the field.

“He was a substitute in the season’s first game.

He came on and was absolutely bloody fantastic! The audience was ecstatic, and the audience loved it.

“So we were in a situation where we had to decide whether to play him in the next game or put him back on the bench, and that was a big problem, you know.”

In a 2-1 victory over Newcastle, Ferguson stuck to his guns and kept Ronaldo on the bench.

But, following another strong performance from the bench, the forward took the field against Wolves and never looked back.

After playing against the then-teenage whiz in a friendly, Fergie famously signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon 18 years ago.

Ronnie established himself as one of the best players in the world while quickly becoming an Old Trafford icon.

During his six seasons in Manchester, he scored 188 goals and won the Ballon d’Or in 2008.

In addition, Ronaldo brought the Theatre of Dreams numerous titles, including three Premier League titles in a row and one Champions League title.

Ronaldo, who previously had successful spells with Real Madrid and Juventus, is now in his second spell at United and has 13 goals in 18 appearances.

