Before Dillian Whyte defends his world title, Tyson Fury says he is running a gym full of “p*** heads.”

TYSON FURY claims to be in charge of a gym full of ‘p*** heads’ ahead of his fight with Dillian Whyte.

The world heavyweight champion, 33, is training alongside ex-champion Joseph Parker and featherweight Isaac Lowe in preparation for his next title defense.

After the WBC finally made the Brixton Body Snatcher his mandatory challenger, the Gypsy King is expected to face Whyte in the spring.

And the 6ft 9in superstar insists that his Morecambe gym has a very strict admissions policy.

“I am the most successful athlete on the planet, the fittest and strongest, the biggest puncher, and I go out all the time,” the brilliant undefeated boss explained.

“You’re not going to make it as Mr Straight-Lace unless you have a ‘don’t-give-a-f*** attitude and are prepared to have a row even after a heavy night.”

“I believe that the serious approach to boxing is not the best approach; I believe it is best if you don’t give a f***.”

“You can’t win if your nerves are rattling and your a***hole is twitching.”

“Everyone in my gym is a jerk, and I’ll only hire them if they’re jerks because you get the most out of them.”

Because of Fury’s two legendary victories over Deontay Wilder, everything the proud Traveller says must be taken seriously.

And, unlike bodybuilder Anthony Joshua, he believes he understands the secrets of fighting success.

Even after a long night on the tiles, the undefeated mastermind claims to have had some of his best sparring sessions.

“I don’t act like a professional and live in the gym for days on end because that doesn’t accomplish anything,” he roared.

“The sad truth is that even if you arrive on time, give it your all, and do your best, you will still fail 99 percent of the time.”

“However, if you’re still going to the gym two or three times a week, you might make it.”

“Championship boxing is a mindset; it’s not about who trains the hardest or lifts the most weights; it’s about having fun.”

“If you don’t have fun, the sport will become too serious for you, and you will lose.”

“I’ve had 15 pints before 15 rounds of sparring and still smashed the f*** out of someone; if I’m lying, God has the right to strike me down.”

“I had 14 pints of Fosters one night and then sparred…

