Before growing up and marrying a superstar, the world’s most famous Wag looks unrecognisable as a cute kid.

SHE’S engaged to one of the world’s most famous footballers and will star in her own Netflix show.

Only the most observant Wag fans will notice her in these incredible throwback photos.

Her older sister posted the photos on Instagram as part of a birthday greeting.

They show a pair of happy siblings having fun before they became famous or wealthy.

Another hint: the woman in question recently revealed she and her goal-scoring husband are expecting twins.

Of course, the photos show Georgina Rodriguez, the fiancee of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 27-year-old is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix show, I Am Georgina, which chronicles her life since meeting the footballer.

On her birthday, January 27th, it will be released.

She and her beau recently flew to Madrid for a romantic meal and night in a five-star hotel.

While CR7 was playing for Real Madrid in 2016, the two met in the Spanish capital.

Their visit coincided with the unveiling of a Rodriguez billboard in Madrid’s Colon Square.

‘Before I sold handbags in Serrano,’ reads the massive poster.

Now I’m going to collect them,’ she says, referring to the city’s well-known Serrano Street shopping district.

