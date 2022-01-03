Before his 45th birthday, Floyd Mayweather will make his boxing comeback on February 20 in a Dubai exhibition bout held on a HELIPAD.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has confirmed that he will return to the ring on February 20 in Dubai for a boxing exhibition.

The event will take place on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, just four days before the boxing legend’s 45th birthday.

“We haven’t chosen an opponent yet,” Mayweather said, “but I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we’ll give you guys something to see on February 20th.”

After defeating UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a lucrative crossover bout in 2017, the American announced his retirement in 2017.

But he’s come back twice in exhibitions, the first of which was a one-round demolition of featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23.

In June, YouTuber Logan Paul, 26, who weighed TWO STONE more, took him the distance over eight rounds.

After the fight, Mayweather stated emphatically that his time in the ring, both professionally and as a spectator, had come to an end.

However, it appears that the sport’s richest ever fighter has changed his mind and is planning to bring several events to the Middle East.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“One fight? We might do more than that,” he said.

“We want to provide entertainment for the public.”

As a result, there will be multiple battles.”

Mayweather has previously stated that he has no plans to return to traditional boxing and that he views it as a form of entertainment rather than a sport.

“Well, I don’t like to call what I’m doing a fight,” he explained.

It’s what I like to refer to as a limited-edition boxing showcase.

Because it’s about more than boxing.”

Due to the exhibition’s unique setting, Mayweather confirmed that his return will be in front of a limited audience.

“It’s going to be a very special crowd, not too many people,” he said.

“So, if you have the opportunity to come here, you must understand that you are very, very special for this event.”