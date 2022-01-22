Before joining the LaLiga giants in a £55 million transfer this month, Raheem Sterling was ‘keen on a loan at Barcelona.’

Before joining the LaLiga giants in a £55 million transfer this month, Raheem Sterling was ‘keen on a Barcelona loan.’

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City was said to be interested in a loan spell with Barcelona.

Towards the end of last season, the 27-year-old lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s team, and there were rumors of a possible departure.

Sterling himself stated in an interview with the Financial Times last October that he would be interested in a proposal that included more game time.

“If there was a chance to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it,” he said.

According to The Athletic, Sterling was open to a loan move to Barcelona for the rest of the season.

Barca, on the other hand, chose to work out a deal for his City teammate Ferran Torres.

Torres was to be the spearhead of Xavi’s attack and the face of his Barcelona vision.

Sterling’s form has improved since then, with nine goals in all competitions and a Premier League Player of the Month award in December.

Sterling has yet to sign new terms with the Premier League champions, according to the report.

Sterling is eager to play as much as possible during this World Cup year.

And being locked into a new, longer contract may make it more difficult for him to find game time elsewhere if he finds himself out of the lineup again.

