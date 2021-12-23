Before leaving Inter Milan for PSG, Lionel Messi tried to persuade Lautaro Martinez to leave for Barcelona.

When Lionel Messi was the manager at the Nou Camp, he tried to persuade Lautaro Martinez to join him.

Martinez revealed how his Argentina teammate, who is now at Paris Saint-Germain, acted as a negotiator while inquiring about a possible transfer.

The 24-year-old, however, insisted he was happy at Inter Milan and would not be swayed by the prospect of playing alongside Messi at Barcelona.

“(Messi) asked me about my situation at Inter, but I always told him I was staying,” he said in an interview with Sportmediaset.

Martinez is the subject of a transfer rumor frenzy, with a number of Premier League giants reportedly keeping tabs on his progress.

Following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s demise, Arsenal are said to be considering him as a striker replacement.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently led by ex-Inter manager Antonio Conte, are also thought to be interested.

Chelsea, who signed Martinez’s teammate Romelu Lukaku from San Siro last summer, are also reportedly interested.

However, the former racing star poured cold water on any potential move, insisting that he intends to stay with the Italian champions and renew his contract.

“I am in talks with the club to reach an agreement,” he added.

“Joining Inter was a good decision, and I’m glad I was able to stay in this city that my family and I enjoy.”

“We’re working hard, and I try to help my teammates; I score sometimes, and I don’t always, but I’m happy.”

