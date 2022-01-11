Before making his playoff debut, Joe Burrow sends a clear message.

Before making his playoff debut, Joe Burrow sends a strong message.

Expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is playing in his first NFL Playoff game, to be unfazed by the situation.

Despite the fact that this is his first postseason as a pro, Burrow led LSU to a national championship and believes he’ll have enough big games to play in down the stretch in 2021.

“I’ve played in a lot of big games, both in college and this year,” Burrow said.

“When the game is on the line, I’ve always taken pride in making plays.”

Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message Before His Playoff Debut

Joe Burrow THRIVES off pressure Burrow when pressured this season NFL Rank

Comp pct 61% 1st

Yards/att 8.6 1st

QB Rating 92.4 1st pic.twitter.com/Rk7ElGHlAo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2022