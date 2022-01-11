Before making his playoff debut, Joe Burrow sends a clear message.

Before making his playoff debut, Joe Burrow sends a strong message.
Expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who is playing in his first NFL Playoff game, to be unfazed by the situation.
Despite the fact that this is his first postseason as a pro, Burrow led LSU to a national championship and believes he’ll have enough big games to play in down the stretch in 2021.
“I’ve played in a lot of big games, both in college and this year,” Burrow said.
“When the game is on the line, I’ve always taken pride in making plays.”
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message Before His Playoff Debut
Joe Burrow THRIVES off pressure
Burrow when pressured this season
NFL Rank
Comp pct 61% 1st
Yards/att 8.6 1st
QB Rating 92.4 1st pic.twitter.com/Rk7ElGHlAo
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2022
Joe Burrow says the rest was good for his knee and mentally it was weird watching his team and not being with them #Bengals
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 11, 2022