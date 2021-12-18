Before Max Verstappen’s controversial title-winning victory, Red Bull CEO Christian Horner was ‘SCREAMING’ at F1 race director.

Before Max Verstappen’s controversial title win, Red Bull CEO Christian Horner was ‘SCREAMING’ at F1 race director.

For the majority of the thrilling F1 grand finale in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen trailed defending champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, a safety car brought the racing track together, giving him a fantastic opportunity to win the GP decider.

Horner could be heard pleading with Masi over the team radio to give Verstappen a clear run at Hamilton.

Following the decision, the Red Bull driver passed Hamilton on the final lap to win the Formula One championship.

“We were screaming at him, ‘Let em race,'” Horner said to Sky Sports.

Let them race, that’s what we’ve been talking about for years.

“And this championship came down to the last lap, and making that pit stop, taking those softs, was a great strategy call.”

“It was then up to Max to make it happen,” says the author.

Mercedes has protested the controversial decision to allow the safety car to release the drivers, but on the day, it was Verstappen who took home the trophy.

“It’s unbelievable,” the Dutchman said after the race.

“I gave it my all throughout the race and kept fighting until I got the chance on the final lap.”

“It’s insane – finally, some good fortune for me.”

I adore my team and their supporters, and I hope we can continue to do so for another 1015 years.”

After a thrilling season-long battle with his Red Bull rival, Hamilton was denied a record EIGHTH world championship.

After the dust settles, Hamilton hinted that he might not be back next season.