Before Ohio State’s game, Jim Harbaugh sends a clear message.

Before Ohio State’s game, Jim Harbaugh sends a strong message.

This weekend would be an ideal time for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to win his first game against Ohio State.

Both teams are 10-1 overall, with Michigan 7-1 in the Big Ten and Ohio State 8-0 in the conference.

The winner of Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor will be crowned Big Ten East champion and advance to the conference championship game.

In addition, the winner of Saturday’s game will have complete control over its College Football Playoff fate.

That’s a lot on the line, even if you don’t consider the fact that Michigan hasn’t beaten Ohio State since 2011.

Harbaugh tried to downplay the hype when speaking with reporters today, preferring to let the situation speak for itself.

Harbaugh is clearly aware of the opportunity that he and his team have in front of them.

Harbaugh addressed “The Game” and all of its implications moments after the Wolverines improved to 10-1 with a rout of Maryland on Saturday.

“We’d like to see it through to the end.”

Harbaugh stated, “We want all the marbles.”

This will be the third time in Harbaugh’s tenure that Michigan will enter its Big Ten East matchup against Ohio State needing a win to win the division.

In 2016, they lost a heartbreaker in double overtime to the Buckeyes, and in 2018, they were blown out 62-39.

Both of those matches took place in Columbus.

The meeting will be held in Ann Arbor on Saturday at noon ET on FOX.

