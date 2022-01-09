Arsenal missed out on a transfer for Juan Mata to Chelsea in 2011 due to ‘Wenger’s dithering’ over the fee.

According to the club’s former transfer negotiator Dick Law, Arsenal missed out on signing Juan Mata from Valencia in 2011.

The Gunners had agreed personal terms with the Spaniard about moving to North London, but the club was unsure about the price tag set by the LaLiga club.

This prompted Chelsea to swoop in and sign Mata, who had nine goals and 188 assists in 43 games during the 2010-11 season.

Arsenal were in desperate need of a creative midfielder to replace Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri, both of whom were looking to leave the club.

The combined value of the transfer fee and Mata’s contract, which would have totaled £37 million, put off Arsene Wenger and the club.

Law traveled to Spain to meet with Mata’s father, who stated that his son was eager to join the Emirates.

“Then we waited,” he told The Athletic.

There was no question in Juan’s mind that he wanted to join Arsenal.”

When asked if Arsenal had ever considered paying more than a player’s market value, Law stated that it had never been discussed.

“I don’t think that calculation ever entered our equation,” he continued.

“We didn’t have the financial resources to say, ‘Let’s spend a little more.'”

On deadline day, Arsenal was able to sign Mikel Arteta, while Mata had a fantastic season at Stamford Bridge.

Mata scored 12 goals and provided 20 assists in 54 games for the club, helping them win the Champions League and FA Cup.

In his first two seasons at Chelsea, he was named Player of the Year, but he was sold to Manchester United in January 2014 after falling out of favor under Jose Mourinho.

Mata joins a long list of stars who have been linked with Arsenal, including Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Paul Pogba.