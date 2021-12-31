Before Sunday’s game, the Cowboys’ defense suffers a setback.

Before Sunday’s game, the Cowboys’ defense takes a hit.

The defense of the Dallas Cowboys is a big reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season.

However, against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, that unit will be without a key contributor.

Neal will miss this weekend’s game, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Sadly, Neal has tested positive for the second time this season.

Gehlken tweeted, “Cowboys LB Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this season.”

“He’s been placed on ReserveCOVID-19, meaning he’ll miss a game for the third time this season due to the virus (once due to close contact).”

To begin the season, Neal was not fully vaccinated.”

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Sunday’s Game