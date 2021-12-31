Before Sunday’s game, the Cowboys’ defense suffers a setback.

Before Sunday’s game, the Cowboys’ defense takes a hit.
The defense of the Dallas Cowboys is a big reason why they’re a Super Bowl contender this season.
However, against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, that unit will be without a key contributor.
Neal will miss this weekend’s game, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Sadly, Neal has tested positive for the second time this season.
Gehlken tweeted, “Cowboys LB Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this season.”
“He’s been placed on ReserveCOVID-19, meaning he’ll miss a game for the third time this season due to the virus (once due to close contact).”
To begin the season, Neal was not fully vaccinated.”
