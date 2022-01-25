Before Sunday’s game, the wife of a Rams player has a message for the fans.

Before Sunday’s game, the wife of a Rams star has a message for the fans.

With a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past weekend, the Los Angeles Rams were able to overcome their mistakes and advance to the NFC Championship game.

The victory set up a third meeting with the San Francisco 49ers this season, this time at SoFi Stadium.

While having homefield advantage in a game of this magnitude should be viewed favorably, the Rams have struggled to maintain their advantage at the SoFi this season.

Throughout the year, opposing fanbases have flocked to the cutting-edge stadium, frequently decimating the Los Angeles home crowd.

The Rams are taking drastic measures to limit the number of Niners fans in the building this weekend, with the stakes so high.

Melissa Whitworth, the wife of LA’s left tackle Andrew Whitworth, came up with the latest strategy to keep home field advantage.

She stated that she would be willing to purchase any tickets from Rams fans who were unable to attend the game in order for them to not be sold to 49ers fans.

“I’ll buy your tickets if any @RamsNFL fans want to sell them.”

Please don’t sell them to the other team,” Melissa Whitworth tweeted on Sunday.

Rams Star’s Wife Has Message For Fanbase Before Sunday

Rams Star’s Wife Has Message For Fanbase Before Sunday