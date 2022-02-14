Before Super Bowl 56, Kanye West received a special gift.

Before Super Bowl 56, Kanye West was given a special gift.

Kanye West is at SoFi watching Super Bowl 56 between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams this evening.

At the front row, around the 35-yard line, the 44-year-old had some of the best seats in the house.

It didn’t take long for him to be recognized by an NFL player.

Just before Super Bowl 56, Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gave West and his kids his gloves.

The entire exchange was caught on Instagram live by West.

“GOT THE GLOVES BEFORE THE GAME,” West captioned the video on Instagram.

Kanye West Received A Special Gift Before Super Bowl 56

