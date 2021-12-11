Before the Army-Navy game, CFB World reacts to the National Anthem.

Before the Army-Navy game, CFB World responds to the national anthem.

Except for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in college football – the college football world was deafeningly quiet on Saturday afternoon.

On the battlefield, the Army and Navy are brothers, but on the gridiron, they are bitter enemies.

The two teams met on the field this afternoon for the 122nd time to settle their differences.

However, both military academies’ glee clubs had the honor of singing the national anthem before the game began.

The pre-game festivities before the Army-Navy game are unlike any other in college football.

The scene is as follows.

