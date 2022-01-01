Before the Arsenal game, Pep Guardiola jumps in front of the camera to say ‘Happy New Year’ and becomes the ‘first meme of 2022.’

MANCHESTER CITY manager Pep Guardiola made an amusing appearance in front of the camera to wish BT Sport viewers a ‘Happy New Year’ ahead of the Arsenal match.

The defending Premier League champions travel to north London with the goal of increasing their 11-point lead at the top of the table.

But an in-form Arsenal team, who haven’t lost in their last five games and are currently in the top four, stands in their way.

Guardiola was giving his assessment ahead of the highly anticipated match, and then walked away.

Guardiola then returned to the camera and wished the audience a ‘Happy New Year.’

“Very relaxed knowing he’s got a banter team to go out and batter,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This will be one of the greatest memes in football history,” said another.

Guardiola’s well wishes were dubbed the “first meme of the year” by a Norwich supporter.

Due to Covid, the Spaniard will be without his old understudy Mikel Arteta.

The game on Saturday will be led by assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg.

“Albert will be in charge,” Arteta said.

Because there have been so many [Covid] issues in that department recently, the rest of the team will be affected by who is unavailable.

“Hopefully, everyone will pitch in as much as they can.”

“We’ll stay in touch, but I also want to give them the opportunity, responsibility, and freedom to make decisions and express themselves on the field.”

“It’s a completely different experience being on the sidelines with the players and watching the game than it is at home.”

“I’ll be here to support and assist them at times, but they must maintain the game’s momentum and communicate with the players.”

