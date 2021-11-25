Before the Bears-Lions game, there was an unusual coin toss.

Before the Bears-Lions game, there was an odd coin toss.

The pregame coin toss told you everything you needed to know about how this game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears would go.

The Lions won the coin toss and chose to defer, putting their defense on the field first.

The Bears, on the other hand, were not interested in receiving the ball.

After the Lions deferred, Chicago linebacker Christian Jones attempted to defer.

Jones finally said his team would receive the opening kickoff after the referee told him it wasn’t possible.

The exchange was not broadcast live on FOX, but it was captured on camera.

To the delight of announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, the coin toss was replayed during the first quarter.

We can’t blame these teams for wanting to start on defense, given how they typically play offense.

But what a disaster.

The Bears went three-and-out after getting the ball.

On a beautiful touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds, the Lions took possession and scored.

The Lions are still in search of their first victory.

Late in the first quarter, they’re up 7-0 on the Bears.

