Before the Bengals game, Julio Jones has a bold message.

Julio Jones and the Tennessee Titans will begin their AFC Playoffs campaign on Saturday afternoon.

No. 1 is the most important.

This weekend, the Titans’ No. 1 seed will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in Cincinnati to advance to the Divisional Round.

The Titans, who received a first-round bye last weekend, will face a tough test in the Bengals.

On Saturday, Jones believes the Tennessee offense will “put on a show.”

Jones told John Glennon of SIcom, “I’m in a great place right now.”

“We’re going to put on a show for [Titans fans] out there,” he said.

Coming out here, working every day, not taking anything for granted, and understanding what we have in front of us — that’s what a week of preparation [will accomplish].”

