Before the Bengals game, Julio Jones has a bold message.
Julio Jones and the Tennessee Titans will begin their AFC Playoffs campaign on Saturday afternoon.
No. 1 is the most important.
This weekend, the Titans’ No. 1 seed will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in Cincinnati to advance to the Divisional Round.
The Titans, who received a first-round bye last weekend, will face a tough test in the Bengals.
On Saturday, Jones believes the Tennessee offense will “put on a show.”
Jones told John Glennon of SIcom, “I’m in a great place right now.”
“We’re going to put on a show for [Titans fans] out there,” he said.
Coming out here, working every day, not taking anything for granted, and understanding what we have in front of us — that’s what a week of preparation [will accomplish].”
Julio Jones’ regular season didn’t go as expected.
But if the #Titans WR is healthy, history shows us he’s a prime-time playoff performer:https://t.co/EgKtFblK9j@AllTitansSI
— John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 21, 2022