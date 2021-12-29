The CFB team lost its fifth defensive starter prior to the Bowl Game.

Before the bowl game, the CFB team lost its fifth defensive starter.

A combination of injuries, opt-outs, and positive tests has decimated college football rosters.

However, just days before its bowl game – which is still on – one major college program lost yet another key player.

Derrick Tangelo of Penn State announced his decision to sit out the rest of the season on Twitter on Wednesday.

Before announcing his decision to enter the NFL Draft, he thanked everyone at Penn State.

Tangelo wrote, “I will be foregoing the bowl game and preparing myself for the 2022 NFL Draft.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for me and my family.”

Tangelo’s absence means the Nittany Lions will be without five defensive starters this weekend when they face Arkansas.

For various reasons, Tangelo, Arnold Ebiketie, Jaquan Brisker, Ellis Brooks, and Brandon Smith are all out.

Four of their top five tacklers will miss this weekend’s game against the Razorbacks.

— Derrick Tangelo (@setforlaunch) December 29, 2021