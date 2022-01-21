Before the Buccaneers rematch, Jalen Ramsey sends a strong message.

The Los Angeles Rams were the first team in the NFL this season to defeat the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Jalen Ramsey.

And this weekend, he hopes to be the final one.

Ramsey stated clearly that the team is preparing to the best of their abilities ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

On a personal level, he says he is looking forward to the challenge and has been studying film nonstop.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ramsey stated, “It’s just covering different body types.”

“It’s a little different of a feel, I guess you’d say, and that’s probably it… Film study has to be at an elite level this week to ensure that I know exactly what route concepts I’ll get with other guys and how I should play it, as well as how I should be on the same page with my safeties and the rest of the secondary.”

You know how I feel about challenges: I welcome them, and I’m looking forward to taking on that challenge, no matter how many times it comes up.”

In the Rams’ 34-24 victory over the Buccaneers in Week 3, Ramsey recorded eight tackles.

He was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl and his third First-Team All-Pro team.

