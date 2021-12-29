Before the Clemson game, Brent Venables sends a classy message to the Tigers.

Brent Venables helped transform Clemson into one of the best football programs in the country before taking the job as the new head coach at Oklahoma.

Venables worked for the Tigers for ten years, first as a defensive coordinator and then as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach.

He was a key part of Clemson’s six trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships.

Venables issued a statement to his former program and its fans ahead of the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Iowa State tonight.

