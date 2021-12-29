Before the Clemson game, Brent Venables sends a classy message to the Tigers.
Brent Venables helped transform Clemson into one of the best football programs in the country before taking the job as the new head coach at Oklahoma.
Venables worked for the Tigers for ten years, first as a defensive coordinator and then as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach.
He was a key part of Clemson’s six trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships.
Venables issued a statement to his former program and its fans ahead of the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Iowa State tonight.
Brent Venables Has Classy Message For Clemson Before Bowl Game
“Clemson family, words can’t describe my families’ love and appreciation we have for Clemson and the Clemson family. Our lives have been enriched beyond our comprehension because of the PEOPLE of Clemson! Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the constant love and support. What an amazing BLESSING the last 10 years has been for our family. Clemson will ALWAYS be home to the Venables Family.
“To the former Clemson players, I want to thank you for your tireless commitment to a culture of excellence. Don’t forget, CULTURE is the soul of an organization! Defend the standard! As Coach Batson says, the quality of the construction is dependent on the commitment of the CREW! ‘Distractions’ are the enemy of greatness. GO BE GREAT! You will GROW what you PLANT — continue to BELIEVE, keep the FAITH no matter what, for FAITH no matter what, is the substance of things HOPED for … It’s the preview of life’s coming attractions! Keep DREAMIN’ … until we meet again.”
@ClemsonFB #AllIn🐅 GoodLuck‼️ pic.twitter.com/12inBFzKoc
— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) December 29, 2021