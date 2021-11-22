Before the draw against Brentford, Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin surprises a fan by giving him a £2,000 watch at random.

Before the draw against Brentford, Newcastle’s Saint-Maximin surprises a fan by handing him a £2,000 watch.

Devout Magpie Michael Urwin, 55, has been a season ticket holder with his three sons for 30 years.

They arrive early to games at St James’s Park in order to get autographs from their favorite players.

But when Newcastle winger Saint-Maximin, 24, handed over a box containing his TAG Heuer Aquaracer, principal distribution engineer Michael couldn’t believe his luck.

“Allan was just sitting in his car for a while,” Michael said before Saturday’s 3-3 Premier League draw with Brentford.

Then he appeared out of nowhere and said, “This is for you.”

“At first, I mistook him for pointing to my youngest son, but then he said, ‘no, this is for you,’ and handed me the boxed watch.”

It came out of the blue and completely unexpectedly.

“When I first opened it, I was completely stunned.

I still am, to be honest.

I couldn’t even express my gratitude.

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.

“I was speechless and asked my eldest son to take a picture of the two of us, but we were both shaking.”

“I thanked you on Twitter, and my phone hasn’t stopped ringing since.”

Saint-Maximin, a talented French attacker who is a fan favorite in the North East, even took the time to respond on Twitter.

“You’re welcome, my friend,” he said.

Do you think it’s good?”

Michael, the father of Ben, 21, Kian, ten, and Lucas, eight, purchased season tickets for the Milburn Stand this season in the hopes that the mega Saudi takeover would happen.

It did, making the Magpies the richest club on the planet, and Michael’s good fortune has continued since then.

“We adore him and he gets it,” he said, describing Saint-Maximin as a “Newcastle legend.”

“Fans pay a premium to see these athletes who are paid in the thousands but receive very little in return.

This hero is a breath of fresh air, and I wish there were more players like him in the game.

“At first, some of the fans told me the watch was worth £12,000, so I was a little nervous about wearing it into the stadium.”

“I kept looking behind me to see if we were being followed and debated whether or not to put it in the car.”

It had been a tense hour and a half.

“I’ve been told the watch is worth a couple of grand, but it’s worthless to me.”

“It means so much to me because it came from a hero, and I’m going to keep it to pass down to my children through…

