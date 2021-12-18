Before the Eagles game, WFT finally gets some good news.

This week has been a COVID-19 outbreak for the Washington Football Team.

Fortunately, it appears that the team’s spread has finally slowed in the locker room.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Washington has had no positive tests so far on Saturday.

In fact, two key members of their defensive line are set to return to the team after being placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

“The Washington Football Team has had no positive COVID-19 tests so far (some are processing),” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted.

In their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Allen and Sweat should provide a much-needed boost to Washington’s defensive line.

