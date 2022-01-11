Before the first training session, Gerrard hopes to give Philippe Coutinho his Aston Villa debut against Manchester United at the weekend.

STEVEN GERRARD is hoping Philippe Coutinho, the club’s new signing, will show he’s ready to face Manchester United on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the £140 million Barcelona midfielder met up with his new teammates at Bodymoor Heath.

And over the next few days, Villa will assess his fitness to see where he stands in terms of readiness.

“Philippe will be with us on Tuesday,” Gerrard said.

“On Wednesday, we’ll examine him to see how he’s feeling.

“Then we’ll look at the data to see if he can play – but we’re hoping he can.”

With Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore at the Africa Cup of Nations, and Leon Bailly injured, Gerrard believes the Brazilian can help him.

“We knew Bailey had an injury, and we’re losing a couple to AFCON,” he said.

“Since we’re short in that department, it’s not fair to throw kids into the mix.”

“We felt we needed another body who could make a real difference with his quality because there’s a lot going on in the number 10 area.”

Last night at Old Trafford, Villa were defeated 1-0 by Manchester United.

During his career, Coutinho has faced Manchester United 11 times and has only lost twice.

